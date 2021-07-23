What to know about COVID-19 news in Kansas City, Missouri and the metro
As Missouri grapples with the latest surge of COVID-19, public health and safety have again come to the forefront as leaders promote possible solutions. At the heart of the conversation is how to properly handle another outbreak, driven by the delta variant, in a part of the country where vaccination rates are lagging and hospitals are filling. Local leaders across the state have largely been left to make decisions regarding mandatory guidelines, similar to when the pandemic began.www.kansascity.com
