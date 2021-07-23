Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

‘Ted Lasso’ Star Jason Sudeikis On His New Tesla Model X and the “Fast as Hell” Nissan Maxima He Grew Up With

By Sarah Brennan
Posted by 
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

‘Ted Lasso’ star Jason Sudeikis sat down with The Wall Street Journal to chat about his favorite tools, tech, and toys. During the sit-down, Sudeikis revealed that he only recently purchased his first car. And that car? Was an electric Tesla SUV known as none other than the 2020 Tesla Model X. Sudeikis also took a trip down memory lane, detailing the “fast as hell” Nissan Maxima he grew up with.

www.motorbiscuit.com

Comments / 0

MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

30K+
Followers
17K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Sudeikis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nissan Maxima#The Wall Street Journal#Tesla Suv#Vespas#Italian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Cars
News Break
Tesla
News Break
Nissan
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Overland Park, KSDerrick

Jason Sudeikis feels the Force of 'Ted Lasso' season 2

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The show is called “Ted Lasso,” but series co-creator, writer and star Jason Sudeikis, who grew up in Overland Park, says there’s a little bit of him in all of the series’ characters. “It’s based on different things from all of our writers’ lives and a...
TV SeriesPopculture

'Ted Lasso' Star Jason Sudeikis Reveals Reason for Ending Series After Season 3

The second season of Ted Lasso is set to premiere on Apple TV+ this Friday and the show looks to build on the success of the first season, which led to the series earning 20 Emmy nominations. There will be a Season 3 of Ted Lasso, but unfortunately, the third season will be its last. Ted Lasso stars and co-creators Jason Sudeikis and Brendan Hunt appeared on the TODAY show Thursday to promote the series and asked why Season 3 will be the final season.
CelebritiesA.V. Club

Jason Sudeikis has some Ted Lasso-style team spirit for real British footballers coping with racist fans

Ted Lasso’s Jason Sudeikis may, in fact, be Ted Lasso. At least that’s the feeling you get when watching the former Saturday Night Live star make his way through the cold and treacherous post-SNL world. On Tuesday’s Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Sudeikis was all Ted Lasso enthusiasm and supportiveness, happy to reflect his overwhelming success onto everyone around him, from his costars and crew, to the beleaguered members of England’s real life national soccer team, go Colbert himself. Hell, the guy even helped Colbert find adoptive homes for some heart-meltingly adorable puppies, for crying out loud.
TV Showsdistrictchronicles.com

Ted Lasso By Jason Sudeikis and Great TV Shows That Feel Like a Big Hug During These Harsh Times!

There’s nothing we imagine in addition to the promise that season two of Ted Lasso will carry viewers extra feel-good TV moments. For those that but to tune into the Apple TV+ collection, which first premiered in August 2020, Ted Lasso follows Jason Sudeikis because the titular character, an unlikely coach of a struggling English Premier League crew. Why is he such a shock rent? Well, as a result of Ted is an American soccer coach who is aware of little in regards to recreation.
TV & Videosnolangroupmedia.com

Jason Sudeikis on Transforming Into ‘Ted Lasso’ Alter Ego Led Tasso (VIDEO)

Score! Apple TV+’s feel-good sports comedy Ted Lasso is just as funny and heartwarming in its sophomore season as it was in its beloved first round. And it was really beloved. The freshman series made Emmys history recently with a record-breaking 20 nominations — a new high for a first-season comedy. Though all was — mostly — well at the end of the last season (despite the team losing their final match and getting relegated), this time around, the characters on and around the AFC Richmond team are going to get shaken up even more.
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

Ted Lasso's Cast Says It's So Hard To Stay Serious While Jason Sudeikis Riffs As Ted

Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso can certainly be funny when it wants to be, and a lot of that humor comes from the title character himself. Jason Sudeikis' Ted Lasso is seamlessly clever, humble, goofy, and just a joy sometimes, to the point he's an unbelievable character. As I watched the antics unfold in Season 1 and now the recently released Season 2, I had to wonder: is it even harder not to laugh in person?
CelebritiesDecider

Is ‘Ted Lasso’ a True Story? The Inspiration Behind Jason Sudeikis’ Character

Even before Apple TV+ Original sports comedy-drama series Ted Lasso made history by earning 20 nominations for the 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards, people were going wild for the series and its amazing ensemble cast led by lovable fish out of water Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis), American Division II football coach turned professional soccer coach in England. Just like the characters in the show, we can’t help but love Lasso despite (or because of?) his ever-positive attitude, total lack of soccer knowledge or experience, and penchant for making social and cultural faux-pas in his new British home.
FIFAEsquire

Seeing the World Through Ted Lasso's Eyes With Jason Sudeikis

The first episode of Season 2 of Ted Lasso—easily the most good-intentioned, feel-good, hilarious show to come out since the Covid-19 era began—kicks off with a New York Jets joke. "Back home if a team is playing poorly, we don't call them unlucky. What do we call them coach?" Ted asks his assistant, Coach Beard, within the show's first 10 minutes. "The New York Jets," Beard replies.
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

'Ted Lasso' star Jason Sudeikis: 5 things to know about the actor

While Jason Sudeikis has appeared on television shows and even led movies for many years now, he's reached a new level of success with "Ted Lasso." The Apple TV+ comedy sees the actor play an infectiously optimistic soccer coach who was hired by the team's bitter owner to sink the team, though he manages to bring everyone together instead.
TV & VideosPosted by
The Independent

Ted Lasso: An oral history on the rise of Jason Sudeikis’s feel-good comedy for the ages

Is there a series more charming than Ted Lasso? Not that I’ve seen.The Apple TV+ comedy, a paragon of positivity, follows a college-level American soccer coach (Jason Sudeikis) hired to oversee AFC Richmond, a flailing football team in England, despite knowing nothing about the sport.Unbeknown to Ted, he’s become mired in a revenge plot cooked up by owner Rebeccca Welton (Hannah Waddingham), who’s intent on letting the club sink to get back at her cheating ex-husband. However, Ted’s unwavering optimism shines through and, slowly but surely, the American’s irreverent ways begin chipping away at everyone’s hearts, from Rebecca to...
TV & Videosrock947.com

FOOtball: Jason Sudeikis reveals how “My Hero” inspired ‘Ted Lasso’ season 2

Dave Grohl is often referred to as the nicest guy in rock, so it’s perhaps no surprise that the Foo Fighters helped shape one of today’s most heartwarming shows. On the latest episode of Mark Hoppus‘ After School Radio Apple Music Hits program, Ted Lasso co-creator and star Jason Sudeikis revealed how the Foos classic “My Hero” inspired the just-premiered second season of the beloved soccer comedy.
TV Seriestheyoungfolks.com

‘Ted Lasso’ Season two review: The Apple TV+ comedy starring Jason Sudeikis returns with greater emotional resonance

The first eight episodes of “Ted Lasso” season two were screened for this review. Season one of Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso wasn’t so much a surprise hit as it was a particularly well timed one. Premiering in the middle of 2020 as the world continued to face down what felt like an endless and devastating pandemic, the show from creator Bill Lawrence (Scrubs, Cougar Town) extended a hand of comfort through an abundance of kindness. While the series isn’t the first to capitalize on the popularity of “nice comedy” that has certainly seen an uptick in recent years from Parks and Recreation to Schitt’s Creek, it does so with an ever present edge that separates it from contemporaries while never losing the well-intentioned heart that made it such an instant sell for viewers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy