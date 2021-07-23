‘Ted Lasso’ Star Jason Sudeikis On His New Tesla Model X and the “Fast as Hell” Nissan Maxima He Grew Up With
‘Ted Lasso’ star Jason Sudeikis sat down with The Wall Street Journal to chat about his favorite tools, tech, and toys. During the sit-down, Sudeikis revealed that he only recently purchased his first car. And that car? Was an electric Tesla SUV known as none other than the 2020 Tesla Model X. Sudeikis also took a trip down memory lane, detailing the “fast as hell” Nissan Maxima he grew up with.www.motorbiscuit.com
