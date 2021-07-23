SEE IT: Alex Ovechkin, Alex Semin Reunite in Russia for Dmitry Orlov's Birthday

SEE IT: Ovechkin, Semin reunite in Russia for Orlov’s birthday originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Washington D-man Dmitry Orlov celebrated his 30th birthday Friday and decided to host a birthday bash in his hometown of Novokuznetsk, Russia. Alex Ovechkin came along to celebrate Orly’s big three-0, along with another blast from the past of Capitals lore: Alexander Semin. The three of them even joined in a karaoke battle and celebratory dance circle. You can check out the gleeful dance circle by checking it out here on Instagram.