Tuesday was one of the most eventful days of the season. From trades (and almost trades) to this majestic blast by Eloy Jimenez, there was something for everyone! There was especially something for Braves fans who saw their team put up 12 runs against the division-leading New York Mets, thanks in large part to Austin Riley. Riley hit two more home runs on Tuesday, including a grand slam. In 23 July games, he's batting .313 with six homers. Outside of a bad June, Riley has looked like a breakout star.