For a team that hasn’t made the playoffs in 20 years but is tantalizingly close to a playoff spot (as the Mariners were before their trades), even reasonably close to first place, “club control” should not be the highest priority, especially when the move toward club control fills the biggest hole of the first-place team. Let’s fill the hole to be created by not trying to re-sign Kyle Seager, and fill it with a cheaper player (Abraham Toro), by giving up a truly outstanding closer (Kendall Graveman). That would be great if we have already given up on this year. Which I guess we have.