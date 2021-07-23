Cancel
Public Health

“It simply does not need to be this way,” one local medical expert said about recent COVID cases and hospitalizations

By Alex Valdez
wdhn.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, on Friday 90 percent of all Alabama counties are now in this same category. “It simply does not need to be this way,” Dr. George Narby, Chief Medical Officer at Southeast Health said about all 28 of his patients being treated for COVID-19 at his hospital. He said he understands there will be breakthrough cases but vaccinations can totally stop these numbers that just keep going up.

