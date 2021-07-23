“It simply does not need to be this way,” one local medical expert said about recent COVID cases and hospitalizations

MARIN COUNTY (KPIX 5) – Health metrics point to a spike in COVID-19 cases, but this is a much different kind of surge than we’ve seen in the past, according to doctors. There are more breakthrough cases among the vaccinated, but what’s reassuring for those who have gotten the shots, is hospitalizations and severe cases, are still very low. In Marin County, health officials say about one in four recently infected have been vaccinated. About half of those are showing no symptoms. “While we’re seeing the Delta Variant can break through and cause infection among vaccinated people, it is not leading to severe...