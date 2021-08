The Teremana “Mana Mobile” is a rolling envoy designed to share the Teremana Tequila philosophy of “Bring the Mana”; sharing joy and gratitude and of course some fun throughout the country to local communities. The celebratory Mana Mobile will stop by military bases, fire houses, hospitals, and other locations to share gratitude towards the nation’s first responders. It will also stop at main streets across America to help encourage all to come out and support local businesses. Road trip stops will showcase delicious Teremana Tequila cocktails (where allowed) shaken up by the Mana Ohana mixologists and delicious treats such as “DJ’s” cheat-meal favorites (his prized brioche French toast with Teremana Tequila-infused maple syrup) amongst others.