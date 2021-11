It’s rare for a team to not hang their heads after conceding a late goal, to cheer on and encourage each other, to immediately return to the fray. It is even rarer to beat the No. 2 team in the country on their home turf — where they have lost just once all season — in the quarterfinals of the NCAA’s most difficult soccer tournament. Yet, on Sunday, under the lights of Duke’s Koskinen Stadium, in weather that reminded you that the season had changed from summer to fall, the Wake Forest women’s soccer team did all that and more, toppling the Blue Devils 2-1.

