Special Weather Statement issued for Baker, Southern Columbia, Union by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 09:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-23 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Jacksonville on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Baker; Southern Columbia; Union SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN BAKER...NORTH CENTRAL UNION AND EAST CENTRAL COLUMBIA COUNTIES UNTIL 815 PM EDT * At 740 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm near Olustee, or 10 miles northwest of Lake Butler, moving south at 30 mph. * Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible with this storm. This rainfall, in addition to the heavy rainfall from earlier this afternoon, could result in minor flooding. * Locations impacted include Lulu and Olustee.