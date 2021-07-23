Cancel
New Hanover County, NC

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Inland New Hanover by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-23 22:31:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-24 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Inland New Hanover COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT ALONG THE CAPE FEAR RIVER * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...The lower Cape Fear River including downtown Wilmington. * WHEN...Until midnight EDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Water is six to 12 inches deep on the lowest parts of Battleship Road and USS North Carolina Road. Water begins to spread on to River Road about a quarter mile south of The Cape Boulevard. In downtown Wilmington, water covers more than a block of Water Street near Market Street with three to six inches of water just south of Market Street. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Cape Fear River at Wilmington MLLW Categories - Minor 5.5 ft, Moderate 6.7 ft, Major 10.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 0.8 ft, Moderate 2.0 ft, Major 5.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/10 PM 6.2 1.5 1.1 1 Minor 24/11 AM 5.3 0.6 1.2 1 None 24/11 PM 6.1 1.4 1.0 1 Minor 25/11 AM 5.2 0.5 1.0 1 None 26/12 AM 6.0 1.3 1.0 1 Minor 26/12 PM 5.2 0.5 1.0 1 None

