Special Weather Statement issued for Northwestern San Juan Mountains, Upper Gunnison River Valley by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-23 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-23 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Northwestern San Juan Mountains; Upper Gunnison River Valley SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EAST CENTRAL OURAY...NORTHWESTERN HINSDALE AND SOUTH CENTRAL GUNNISON COUNTIES UNTIL 630 PM MDT At 539 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Lake City, or 36 miles southwest of Gunnison, moving southwest at 25 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Lake City. This includes Colorado 149 between mile markers 63 and 91.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0