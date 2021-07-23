Cancel
Franklin County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Franklin, Coastal Gulf, Inland Franklin, Inland Gulf by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-23 09:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-23 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Franklin; Coastal Gulf; Inland Franklin; Inland Gulf; Liberty SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR GULF...SOUTHERN LIBERTY AND FRANKLIN COUNTIES UNTIL 900 PM EDT/800 PM CDT/ At 741 PM EDT/641 PM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 10 miles northwest of Wewahitchka to 14 miles west of Crawfordville. Movement was south at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Carrabelle, Eastpoint, Apalachicola, St George Island, Port St. Joe, Mexico Beach, Stonemill Creek, Franklin, Wewahitchka, Honeyville, Royal Bluff, Chipola Cutoff, St George Island St Pk, Central City, Cape San Blas, Beverly, Overstreet, Poplar Camp, Kern and Simmons Bayou.

alerts.weather.gov

