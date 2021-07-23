Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manhattan Beach, CA

Beachfront Bought By Black Couple 97 Years Ago Returned To Family

By Gina Cook
Posted by 
Magic 1470AM
Magic 1470AM
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Believe it or not, nearly a century ago an African American couple purchased property in Manhattan Beach, California in 1912. They built an oceanfront resort 97 years ago called Bruce's Beach, for African American members of the community to enjoy the beach. Charles and Willa Bruce were the first Black landowners in the city and certainly the first to own ocean-view property. For 12 years they had a thriving business, until the Klan forced them out and city officials seized their land.

mymagiclc.com

Comments / 1

Magic 1470AM

Magic 1470AM

Lake Charles, LA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
141K+
Views
ABOUT

Magic 1470 plays the best R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mymagiclc.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lakeside, CA
Local
California Society
Manhattan Beach, CA
Society
State
California State
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Manhattan Beach, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Jeter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manhattan#Beachfront Bought By#Black Couple#African American#Bruce S Beach
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
Related
Orange County, FLPosted by
Magic 1470AM

Disney Parks To Require Face Masks Again as COVID Cases Surge

Walt Disney World and Disneyland will once again require face masks in certain areas of the parks as COVID-19 cases continue to increase throughout the country. According to Orlando Sentinel, Orange County, Florida is averaging 1,000 new coronavirus cases daily. Local hospital AdventHealth's ICU is full due to the rise in cases. Meanwhile, in California, the Delta Variant has become the state's dominant strain.

Comments / 1

Community Policy