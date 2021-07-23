Fire at FedExForum under investigation, MFD says

The Memphis Fire Department responded to a fire at FedExForum Thursday evening.

The alarm sounded at 191 Beale Street at 6:16 p.m.

When they arrived, firefighters could see smoke in the interior of the Forum.

The fire was brought under control at 6:55 p.m.

According to the report, the building had a working sprinkler system, which confined and extinguished the fire.

Investigators said the origin of the fire was determined to be the mechanical room on the lower level.

The cause remains under investigation.

The structure sustained smoke, fire, and water damage.

Total damage is estimated at $25,000 to the building and $25,000 to its contents.

