Memphis, TN

Fire at FedExForum under investigation, MFD says

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
Posted by 
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 8 days ago
The Memphis Fire Department responded to a fire at FedExForum Thursday evening.

The alarm sounded at 191 Beale Street at 6:16 p.m.

When they arrived, firefighters could see smoke in the interior of the Forum.

The fire was brought under control at 6:55 p.m.

According to the report, the building had a working sprinkler system, which confined and extinguished the fire.

Investigators said the origin of the fire was determined to be the mechanical room on the lower level.

The cause remains under investigation.

The structure sustained smoke, fire, and water damage.

Total damage is estimated at $25,000 to the building and $25,000 to its contents.

Investigators said the fire started in the mechanical room on the lower level. The cause remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH (2274) or the State Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017.

You could be eligible to receive a cash reward from Crime Stoppers.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

