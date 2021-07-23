AmadorArts & Pony Farm Residency Present Micaela Tobin Live

Amador County Arts Council (“AmadorArts”) and The Pony Farm are proud to present sound artist and contemporary musician, Micaela Tobin, live at Amador City on the Imperial Hotel front patio. This pop-up, 30-minute performance will take place at sunset and is FREE for all to attend. Delight in the contemporary sounds of Micaela Tobin, a touring artist from Los Angeles, who is completing an Artist Residency at the up-country facility called Pony Farm Artist Residency Project.