Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

California Sues Activision Blizzard Over Alleged Culture Of Sexual Harassment

By Paul David Nuñez
mxdwn.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe state of California has filed a lawsuit against Activision Blizzard over allegations of a “frat boy” culture where female employees are allegedly subjected to constant sexual harassment, unequal pay, and retaliation. The complaint, filed Tuesday, said that the alleged “pervasive frat boy workplace culture” consists of alleged “cube crawls” where male employees would allegedly “drink copious amounts of alcohol” as they allegedly crawl their way through the various cubicles in the office and often engage in alleged inappropriate behavior towards female employees. The complaint also states that female employees allege being held back from promotions because of the possibility that they may become pregnant, being criticized for leaving to pick up their children from daycare, and allegedly being kicked out of lactation rooms so male colleagues could use the room for meetings.

games.mxdwn.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Government
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Activision Blizzard#The World Of Warcraft#Dfeh#Bloomberg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
Related
SportsPosted by
Reuters

Gymnastics-Biles withdraws from floor event final

TOKYO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Simone Biles will not compete in Monday's floor exercise final, leaving her with just one more event to win another medal at the Tokyo Games. USA Gymnastics said on Sunday that Biles had withdrawn from the event final for floor and would make a decision later this week on the beam, the one remaining event she is qualified for at this Games.
Swimming & SurfingPosted by
CNN

Caeleb Dressel, Bobby Finke are part of a winning Sunday for Team USA men's swimming at the Olympics

(CNN) — American swimmers Caeleb Dressel and Robert Finke won gold again on Sunday, as part of an exemplary effort from Team USA at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo. Dressel, who finished his Olympics on Sunday with five gold medals in all, won the men's 50-meter freestyle gold medal with an Olympic record time of 21.07 seconds. He became just the third man to ever win the 50-meter freestyle and 100-meter freestyle at the same Olympics.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

New mask guidelines trigger backlash

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) new mask guidance is spurring confusion and backlash as the country tries to respond to the shifting threat of the delta variant. Many public health experts called the CDC prudent for recommending that even fully vaccinated Americans should wear masks in indoor...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump PACs brought in over $82M for the first half of 2021

Former President Trump 's political action committees (PACs) raked in over $82 million in the first half of 2021, according to political finance filings made public Saturday, with the ex-commander-in-chief reporting more than $100 million available on hand. The Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings, first reported by The Washington Post,...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump defends his comments about election after release of DOJ notes

Former President Trump defended his comments to top Department of Justice (DOJ) officials about the 2020 election after notes from a call in December were released on Friday. The House Oversight and Reform Committee released notes former acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen’s deputy, Richard Donoghue, took during a Dec. 27 call between Donoghue, Rosen and Trump.
ProtestsPosted by
The Associated Press

French police clash with anti-virus pass protesters in Paris

PARIS (AP) — Thousands of people protested France’s special virus pass with marches through Paris and other French cities on Saturday. Most demonstrations were peaceful, but sporadic clashes with riot police marked protests in the French capital. Some 3,000 security forces deployed around Paris for a third weekend of protests...

Comments / 0

Community Policy