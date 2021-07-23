California Sues Activision Blizzard Over Alleged Culture Of Sexual Harassment

The state of California has filed a lawsuit against Activision Blizzard over allegations of a “frat boy” culture where female employees are allegedly subjected to constant sexual harassment, unequal pay, and retaliation. The complaint, filed Tuesday, said that the alleged “pervasive frat boy workplace culture” consists of alleged “cube crawls” where male employees would allegedly “drink copious amounts of alcohol” as they allegedly crawl their way through the various cubicles in the office and often engage in alleged inappropriate behavior towards female employees. The complaint also states that female employees allege being held back from promotions because of the possibility that they may become pregnant, being criticized for leaving to pick up their children from daycare, and allegedly being kicked out of lactation rooms so male colleagues could use the room for meetings.