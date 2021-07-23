Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Steelers: 3 players to sign after missing out on Malik Hooker

By William Ricks
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter missing out on Malik Hooker, who should the Pittsburgh Steelers look at as other potential options at safety?. There’s not a lot of bad things you can say about the Pittsburgh Steelers defense. Their front seven is legit with T.J. Watt, Cameron Hayward and Devin Bush. The secondary spot is also solid, with Minkah Fitzpatrick leading the charge. However, It would be nice if the Alabama product had more help in the secondary. Unfortunately, the Steelers just missed out on a potential fit in Malik Hooker.

fansided.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

FanSided

117K+
Followers
310K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLBleacher Report

Every NFL Team's Most Overpaid Player Entering 2021 Season

Due to the next-man-up nature of contracts and the consistent growth of the league, NFL players are as well-compensated as they've ever been. While we'll never fault a player for getting as much as they can, some of their teams may regret handing them big-money deals. Which players aren't living...
NFL247Sports

The Highest-Paid NFL Players Ever, Ranked

Who's the top-earning NFL player of all time? Here's a hint: It's not Tom Brady, Peyton Manning or Aaron Rodgers. So, who is it?. We've assembled a countdown of the 50 biggest money-makers in NFL history, according to Spotrac data. Football and financial stats are current through the end of the 2020 season.
Posted by
CowboyMaven

Malik Hooker Arriving at Camp; Here's Cowboys' Next Step to Signing

OXNARD, Calif. - The Dallas Cowboys' plan to sign Malik Hooker is accelerating, with the standout-when-healthy safety having arrived at training camp here in Oxnard. But that doesn't mean he's ready to practice or play just yet, because there are two layers of "medicals'' to be observed. One, of course,...
NFL247Sports

Look: Najee Harris debuts full Pittsburgh Steelers uniform

There’s a lot of anticipation for Najee Harris to make his Pittsburgh Steelers debut. The former Alabama star running back should give a big jolt to the Steelers offense. He recently gave fans a tease of how he’ll look in a pro uniform. Still sporting the No. 22, it’ll be hard to miss Harris in the backfield behind Ben Roethlisberger.
NFLfantasypros.com

Malik Hooker expected to sign with the Dallas Cowboys

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, following a second visit, the Cowboys are expected to sign S Malik Hooker assuming medicals check out. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Hooker, 25-years old, is finally seemingly healthy enough for a team to sign him. Following only two games played due to an Achilles tear in 2020, the Colts parted ways with the former first round pick who had spent his entire career in Indianapolis since being drafted 15th overall in 2017. The details of the contract are still unknown but Hooker is expected to contend for a starting spot in the secondary which currently includes a safety group of Damontae Kazee, Donovan Wilson, Tyler Cole, Darian Thompson, and Jayron Kearse.
Posted by
CowboyMaven

Could Cowboys Sign More Defensive Help Along With Malik Hooker?

The Dallas Cowboys just made another improvement to its secondary by signing (well, "pretty much'' signing) former Indianapolis Colts safety Malik Hooker. Now, assuming he's ready for Wednesday's work in camp at Oxnard: How soon does he become a rotational safety? A starter? Who gets bumped?. And could the Cowboys'...
NFLCBS Sports

Malik Hooker explains signing with Cowboys: 'They're getting a game-changer and an athletic ballhawk'

Padded practices are officially underway at Dallas Cowboys training camp in Oxnard, California, but their most notable recent addition isn't being thrown into the fire just yet. Malik Hooker, former first-round pick (15th overall) of the Indianapolis Colts in 2017, signed on with the team this week after the club revisited him following an initial workout in March. Hooker's first visit left the Cowboys underwhelmed at the time with his progress from a season-ending torn Achilles suffered in 2020. Five months later, Hooker is finally healthy and instantly injects a ton of competition at the safety position -- most directly to someone who's recent arc mirrors his own like a doppelganger.
NFLchatsports.com

Cowboys news: Jerry Jones pretty much confirms the Cowboys are signing Malik Hooker

Sounds like the Malik Hooker deal is done. Jerry Jones gives his assessment of Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy, adds that he’s excited about acquiring free agent safety Malik Hooker pic.twitter.com/PWODO0QnC0. — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) July 25, 2021. The Malik Hooker signing may be a response to issues on the back-end.
Posted by
BuckeyesNow

Dallas Cowboys Officially Sign Former Ohio State Safety Malik Hooker

According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Dallas Cowboys have officially signed former Ohio State safety Malik Hooker to a one-year deal. "This is a chance to get it another excellent player," head coach Mike McCarthy said in a statement. "Any time you have a chance to continue to build with a competition on the roster, you do it, if it works out for both sides."
Posted by
CowboyMaven

New Cowboys DB Malik Hooker: 'I've Got Nothing To Prove'

OXNARD, Calif. - Malik Hooker's mouth and maybe his head says, "I really don’t got nothing to prove.''. Malik Hooker's body - and body of work - says something else entirely. Hooker was in his Dallas Cowboys uniform on Wednesday here at training camp in Oxnard, looking to rebuild a...
NFLchatsports.com

Melvin Ingram is off the table after signing with Steelers

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 18: Frank Clark #55 of the Kansas City Chiefs (left), and Melvin Ingram #54 of the Los Angeles Chargers exchange jerseys after an NFL football game on Monday, November 18, 2019, in Mexico City. The Chiefs defeated the Chargers 24-17. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)
NFLchatsports.com

Steelers re-sign a 2021 UDFA to fill out their 90-man roster

As the Pittsburgh Steelers hit the practice field for the first time of 2021 training camp, an additional roster move has been made to get the team to 90 players. With the announcement of the retirement of Vince Williams yesterday, the Steelers have re-signed linebacker Calvin Bundage. Bundage was released...
NFLchatsports.com

Cowboys visiting with potential starting safety Malik Hooker again

Indianapolis Colts safety Malik Hooker (29) Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports. The Dallas Cowboys have needed more talent added to their safety position for years. With the hiring of Dan Quinn as the team’s new defensive coordinator, finally, that wish appears to be granted. The upgrade at the safety...
Yardbarker

Cowboys Plan To Sign Star Safety Malik Hooker, Per Source

OXNARD, Calif. - The Dallas Cowboys, long known for not prioritizing the safety position, are gobbling up another NFL free-agent newcomer at the position,a source telling CowboysSI.com that Malik Hooker will, if the medicals work out, join the team at training camp here in Oxnard. Hooker will join a group...
chatsports.com

Cowboys Rumors: Malik Hooker Likely to Sign Contract with Dallas After 2nd Visit

Free-agent safety Malik Hooker made a second visit to the Dallas Cowboys on Friday, according to the Dallas Morning News' Michael Gehlken. Gehlken reported Hooker was expected to sign with the team as long as no hangups emerged during the visit. A first-round pick of the Indianapolis Colts in 2017,...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Buckeyes Reunion: Former teammates praise Cowboys signing of Malik Hooker

The Cowboys have indulged in upgrading the safety position quite a bit for the 2021 season. Damontae Kazee and Jayron Kearse were signed back in March with the former seen as a possible starter at free safety and the latter as more of a depth addition and special teams piece. The biggest splash, however, came this past Tuesday when 2017 first-round pick Malik Hooker was signed after his second visit with the team.
NFLYardbarker

What's Next? Do Steelers Add Malik Hooker or Trade for Xavien Howard?

The Pittsburgh Steelers have not been shy this offseason in filling depth needs with major free agent signings. First, it was Trai Turner replacing David DeCastro at right guard. Then, it was Melvin Ingram signing a one-year, $4 million deal to play with T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith. But it doesn't feel like the action is over yet.
NFLinsidethestar.com

REPORT: Cowboys to Sign Free Agent S Malik Hooker Pending Visit

Over four months since his original visit with the Cowboys, free agent Safety Malik Hooker appears to close to finally joining America’s Team. The 5th-year veteran visited again today and, pending the results of a physical, is expected to sign with Dallas. The 15th-overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy