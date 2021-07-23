Steelers: 3 players to sign after missing out on Malik Hooker

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, following a second visit, the Cowboys are expected to sign S Malik Hooker assuming medicals check out. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Hooker, 25-years old, is finally seemingly healthy enough for a team to sign him. Following only two games played due to an Achilles tear in 2020, the Colts parted ways with the former first round pick who had spent his entire career in Indianapolis since being drafted 15th overall in 2017. The details of the contract are still unknown but Hooker is expected to contend for a starting spot in the secondary which currently includes a safety group of Damontae Kazee, Donovan Wilson, Tyler Cole, Darian Thompson, and Jayron Kearse.