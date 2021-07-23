Area news in brief for July 24

QUAKERTOWN TROLLEY – Seats are available for the July 29 Underground Railroad tour on the Quakertown Trolley in Salem. The tour is scheduled for 10 a.m. Cost is $15 per person, and a minimum of participants is necessary to conduct the tour. If seats still are available Thursday, walk-ups are welcome before the 10 a.m. departure from Dale Shaffer Library, 239 S. Lundy Ave. For reservations or information, leave a message at 330-337-6733. Your call will be returned.