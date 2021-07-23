Crews respond to motorcycle crash on SR 29 in Champaign County

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — Crews responded to a crash in Champaign County Friday evening involving a motorcycle and another vehicle.

The crash was reported at the intersection of SR-29 and SR-235, which was closed for several hours.

News Center 7 crew on scene reported seeing authorities remove a body from the scene, but the sheriff’s office has not yet confirmed if the crash was fatal.

We are working to learn more and will continue updating this story.

