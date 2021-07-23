Cancel
Champaign County, OH

Crews respond to motorcycle crash on SR 29 in Champaign County

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
 12 days ago
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — Crews responded to a crash in Champaign County Friday evening involving a motorcycle and another vehicle.

The crash was reported at the intersection of SR-29 and SR-235, which was closed for several hours.

News Center 7 crew on scene reported seeing authorities remove a body from the scene, but the sheriff’s office has not yet confirmed if the crash was fatal.

We are working to learn more and will continue updating this story.

Dayton, OH
