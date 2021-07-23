Crews respond to motorcycle crash on SR 29 in Champaign County
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — Crews responded to a crash in Champaign County Friday evening involving a motorcycle and another vehicle.
The crash was reported at the intersection of SR-29 and SR-235, which was closed for several hours.
News Center 7 crew on scene reported seeing authorities remove a body from the scene, but the sheriff’s office has not yet confirmed if the crash was fatal.
We are working to learn more and will continue updating this story.
©2021 Cox Media Group
Comments / 0