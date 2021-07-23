Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Aldi opening new Southern California store as part of 100-store expansion

By Kevin Smith
OCRegister
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGerman discount grocer Aldi will hold a grand opening Thursday, July 29 for its first Torrance store as the company looks to add 100 additional U.S. locations this year. With inflation rising, consumers will likely welcome the company’s expansion. The Consumer Price Index for June showed food prices were up by 0.8%, a bigger increase than the 0.4% increase reported for May, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

www.ocregister.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Torrance, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
State
Florida State
Local
California Business
Local
California Food & Drinks
State
Arizona State
City
Torrance, CA
Torrance, CA
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aldi#Fresh Food#A Good Year#Supermarkets#Food Drink#German#Strategic Resource Group#Target#Southland#Dunnhumby#Nbc News Digital#Kroger
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Grocery & Supermaket
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Retail
News Break
Walmart
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
SportsPosted by
Reuters

Gymnastics-Biles withdraws from floor event final

TOKYO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Simone Biles will not compete in Monday's floor exercise final, leaving her with just one more event to win another medal at the Tokyo Games. USA Gymnastics said on Sunday that Biles had withdrawn from the event final for floor and would make a decision later this week on the beam, the one remaining event she is qualified for at this Games.
Swimming & SurfingPosted by
CNN

Caeleb Dressel, Bobby Finke are part of a winning Sunday for Team USA men's swimming at the Olympics

(CNN) — American swimmers Caeleb Dressel and Robert Finke won gold again on Sunday, as part of an exemplary effort from Team USA at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo. Dressel, who finished his Olympics on Sunday with five gold medals in all, won the men's 50-meter freestyle gold medal with an Olympic record time of 21.07 seconds. He became just the third man to ever win the 50-meter freestyle and 100-meter freestyle at the same Olympics.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

New mask guidelines trigger backlash

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) new mask guidance is spurring confusion and backlash as the country tries to respond to the shifting threat of the delta variant. Many public health experts called the CDC prudent for recommending that even fully vaccinated Americans should wear masks in indoor...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump PACs brought in over $82M for the first half of 2021

Former President Trump 's political action committees (PACs) raked in over $82 million in the first half of 2021, according to political finance filings made public Saturday, with the ex-commander-in-chief reporting more than $100 million available on hand. The Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings, first reported by The Washington Post,...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump defends his comments about election after release of DOJ notes

Former President Trump defended his comments to top Department of Justice (DOJ) officials about the 2020 election after notes from a call in December were released on Friday. The House Oversight and Reform Committee released notes former acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen’s deputy, Richard Donoghue, took during a Dec. 27 call between Donoghue, Rosen and Trump.
ProtestsPosted by
The Associated Press

French police clash with anti-virus pass protesters in Paris

PARIS (AP) — Thousands of people protested France’s special virus pass with marches through Paris and other French cities on Saturday. Most demonstrations were peaceful, but sporadic clashes with riot police marked protests in the French capital. Some 3,000 security forces deployed around Paris for a third weekend of protests...

Comments / 0

Community Policy