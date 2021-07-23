Some Bay Area bars, restaurants are requiring proof of vaccination — will others follow suit?

Want to sip a craft cocktail or a rare whiskey in Haberdasher’s subterranean speakeasy?. Be prepared to be carded — for proof of vaccination. The hip downtown San Jose bar is among the Bay Area establishments adopting — or considering — new policies that require customers to show that they’ve been vaccinated before eating or imbibing indoors. In Oakland, Eli’s Mile High Club has a strict mandate and the owners of two other businesses will put a similar plan into effect soon. And there’s the potential for more, with the San Francisco Bar Owner Alliance, which represents 300 bars, now weighing a vaccine requirement.