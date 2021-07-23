Hays County reports 1 new COVID-19 fatality, 121 new COVID-19 cases
The Hays County Local Health Department reports one new COVID-19 related fatality July 23, a Kyle man in his 30s. There have been a total of 266 fatalities in the county. The county also reported 121 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 46 recoveries, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 19,796, total active cases to 565 and recoveries to 18,965. The county reports the total active cases in the past 21 days is 678.www.universitystar.com
