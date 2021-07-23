1 man, 2 women fatally shot in LI home; baby found unharmed

FARMINGVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — A man and two women were discovered shot and killed inside a Long Island house on Friday, and a baby was found in the home unharmed, police said.

Suffolk County authorities went to the home on Overlook Drive in Farmingville, New York, around noon, after getting a 911 call from a relative who had come by the house, Suffolk County Detective Lt. Kevin Beyrer told Newsday.

The relative had come to check on someone in the house and told police he thought the people inside were dead.

Police were investigating the circumstances, and Beyrer said it appeared a door at the residence had been kicked in and the doorjamb broken.