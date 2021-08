The death toll from what are considered the worst floods on record in central China’s Henan province rose to 302 on Monday, Chinese authorities reported. Of them, the majority, 292, perished in the capital of that province, Zhengzhou, of 12 million inhabitants and located on the banks of the Yellow River. At least 39 of those victims died in underground areas, including garages, tunnels and a subway line that was almost completely flooded and in which 14 people perished.