Michigan COVID-19 infections double in 2 weeks

By DAVID EGGERT Associated Press
Argus Press
 8 days ago

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan on Friday reported an average of 431 new daily COVID-19 infections over three days, up 47% from the same period a week earlier. Cases have gone up in all but one state over the past two weeks, which health officials nationally have attributed to the fast-spreading delta variant of the coronavirus. Michigan's seven-day average, 332, is double what it was two weeks ago. The test positivity rate, which also has been rising, was 4.7% on Thursday.

