Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

As SaaS grows, financial services must rethink their security approach

finextra.com
 10 days ago

The financial services industry is facing an increasing number of issues related to the adoption of cloud-based services. The growth of cloud and SaaS has accelerated with the consumerisation of information technology, along with the shift to working from home. Users have become comfortable downloading and using apps and services from the cloud to assist them in their work but often without explicit IT departmental approval. In fact, there are 3 to 4 times more SaaS apps in use at a company than the IT department is aware of, on average. This is known as ‘Shadow IT’ and while it can cause headaches for any industry, financial services are open to the biggest threat.

www.finextra.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saas#Information Security#Security Controls#Financial Services#Software#Saas#Gartner#Deloitte Insights#Ciso#Cio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
Related
Technologyhelpnetsecurity.com

AppOmni’s platform protects companies against cloud and SaaS breaches

From ransomware to data breaches, global cybersecurity incidents against organizations, governments, and individuals are on the rise. There have been a multitude of attacks over the past year, from SolarWinds and Kaseya to the Microsoft Exchange attack and the breach of Canadian plane manufacturer Bombardier. As the sophistication, complexity, and...
Technologyhelpnetsecurity.com

Navigating the 2021 threat landscape: Security operations, cybersecurity maturity

Ransomware attacks have been increasingly in the headlines, and reaching historic levels of impact. Findings from a new report from ISACA in partnership with HCL Technologies show that 35 percent of respondents report that their enterprises are experiencing more cyberattacks, three percentage points higher than last year. The 2021 threat...
Computershelpnetsecurity.com

Paian IT Solutions and Corent Technology offer its cloud optimization service on Azure Marketplace

Paian IT Solutions and Corent Technology create a transactable presence for cloud optimization services on Microsoft’s Azure Marketplace. Microsoft Azure customers across the DACH region (Germany, Austria, and Switzerland) can now subscribe to “PASOS,” giving them continuous optimization and modernization of their cloud assets. Paian IT Solutions is a provider...
Technologyfinextra.com

Blockchain: A Neat Example of the Ingenuity of Contemporary Fintech Solutions

Saying that blockchain is a universal technology would not give an actual idea of the scale: the chain technology has already been implemented successfully in completely different domains and is currently used in over 40 areas ranging from communications and political strategies to international supply chain management and healthcare. I...
Economyaithority.com

REPAY Provides Integrated Payment Processing For Provana Customers

The integration automates processes and increases control of payment methods on Provana’s repayment platform. Repay Holdings Corporation a leading provider of vertically-integrated payment solutions, announced a technology integration with Provana, a leading platform for credit and collections process management. Through the integration, Provana customers can now leverage REPAY’s payment processing solution within IConnect247®, Provana’s all-in-one debt repayment and customer service application.
Economyfinextra.com

Airtel Africa scoops another $200m for mobile money business

Airtel Africa's mobile money business has received its third big investment of the year, scooping up $200 million from an affiliate of Qatar's sovereign wealth fund. Qatar Holding is making the investment in Airtel Mobile Commerce (AMC), the holding company for several of Airtel Africa’s mobile money operations, at a $2.65 billion valuation.
Technologybizjournals

Rapid digital transformation requires rethinking of security frameworks

Cybersecurity is top of mind for everyone. For IT teams, the list of concerns has been magnified by a more dispersed workforce and the need to assess the risks associated with a proliferation of connected devices, the vanishing perimeter and the ever-changing threat landscape. The increased adoption of cloud computing also poses inherent challenges.
Softwarepharmaceutical-technology.com

Imperva Offers Sonar-Based Security Analytics

Concept: US-based risk management solutions provider Imperva has launched its Sonar platform in beta to aid enterprises tackle threats across applications, data and the edge with workflow automation and accelerated incident responses. The UI leverages ML to determine crucial risk areas and provides single-action resolution capabilities to smoothen the efforts of the enterprise IT team.
TechnologyNetwork World

Extreme CEO: Cloud, hybrid workplaces drive big growth for networking

The continued growth of cloud applications, wireless technology and the COVID-19-driven enterprise hybrid workplace is making flexible networking a must. As a result the networking industry as a whole is set to experience the highest growth in years, according to Extreme Networks’ president and CEO Ed Meyercord. Such growth is...
Softwareaithority.com

Stellar Cyber And BlackBerry Partner To Deliver AI-Powered, End-To-End Security

Pioneers in Bringing AI to Endpoint Security and Security Operations Platforms Deliver Unified Solution. Stellar Cyber, the leading next-generation security operations platform, announced that it has partnered with BlackBerry to accelerate adoption of AI-powered security solutions for enterprises and managed security service providers (MSSPs). Both companies are pioneers in using AI and machine learning to eliminate signatures and manual scripts from security solutions, and they are going to market together as a catalyst for AI-based security adoption worldwide by offering an integrated solution that combines BlackBerry’s prevention-first AI-driven Unified Endpoint Security offerings with Stellar Cyber’s security operations platform.
Marketsfinextra.com

Snoop raises £15 million to fund international expansion

Founded by former Virgin Money chief Jayne-Anne Gadhia, smart money app Snoop has secured £15 million in Series A funding from American investment management firm Paulson & Co. Inc. Snoop uses Open Banking technology to connect to a customer’s bank accounts and credit cards, snooping through the data to find...
Technologyaithority.com

BOTS Inc. JV Partners – Cyber Security Group LLC, Launches Cybhub-Online Marketplace For Curated IT Solutions And Investment Opportunities

BOTS, Inc. a global technology company specialized in Blockchain-based solutions, decentralized finance applications, cybersecurity solutions, crypto consulting, mining equipment repairs and insurance today announced in association with Cyber Security Group LLC the launching of Cybhub, an online marketplace for curated IT ready-made solutions. Cybhub is an online marketplace that features...
ComputersInformationWeek

The Cybersecurity Minefield of Cloud Entitlements

In the rush to the cloud, some organizations may have left themselves open to cybersecurity incidents. Here's how machine learning and analytics helped one company close the gaps. Almost as quickly as we experienced the pivot to work-from-home and to move-to-the-cloud to minimize the economic impact of the pandemic, we...
Businessfinextra.com

Swift appoints former Standard Chartered Ciso Cheri McGuire as CTO

Banking co-operative Swift has appointed Cheri McGuire, the former group chief information security officer of Standard Chartered, as CTO. During her time as Ciso at Standard Chartered from 2016-2019 McGuire established a new global cyber risk management function across 60 countries and 85,000 employees. Before that she led cybersecurity policy and programmes at Microsoft and security vendor Symantec and was director of the National Cybersecurity Division and US Computer Emergency Readiness Team (US-CERT) within the US Department of Homeland Security.
Economyfinextra.com

Who Regulates Fintech and Why It Matters

Disruptive technologies in the financial sector are great with both lots of enthusiasm and lots of concern. While blockchain, decentralized payment systems, and lending apps make lives of many people easier, the mechanisms of their proper legalization and regulation are unclear. In this post, we are going to talk about...
Technologyaithority.com

Robotic Process Automation Prone to Cyber Attacks: Beroe Inc.

While Human Intervention Can Be Significantly Reduced With the Adoption of Robotic Process Automation, the Move Runs a Risk of Facing Cyber Threats. The adoption of Robotic Process Automation (RPA) has numerous advantages. However, it also has its set of challenges, including cyber threats. Data theft, misusing privileged access and denial-of-service are common and emerging constraints of RPA growth, posing significant vulnerabilities to organizations.
Businessaithority.com

Saviynt and Deloitte Expand Strategic Alliance to Deliver Turnkey Digital Identity+ Solutions

New Delivery Model Offers Tailored Cloud Identity Solutions to Enterprises Worldwide. Saviynt, a leading provider of enterprise cloud identity solutions, announced its technology platform is now available as a managed service with Deloitte, one of the largest cyber risk services providers. The expansion delivers Saviynt’s identity governance, privileged access, and access risk analytics capabilities to organizations as a managed service through Deloitte’s Digital Identity+ Platform, bringing together Saviynt’s innovative technology and Deloitte’s deep experience in providing strategic business solutions.
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Application Modernization Tools Market is Going to Boom with Google, Deloitte, Gartner, Virtusa

Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of Application Modernization Tools Market with latest edition released by AMA. A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Application Modernization Tools Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Application Modernization Tools market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Application Modernization Tools Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
EconomyStamford Advocate

HashCash Product - BillBitcoins Provides Payment Processing Solutions to Malayasian Fintech

PALO ALTO, Calif. (PRWEB) July 31, 2021. Billbitcoins is a global crypto payment processor handling daily transactions up to a million, in crypto and fiat. Apart from being a prominent payment processor it also provides payment processing solutions to businesses across continents. In its newest venture, Billbitcoins is to provide a crypto payment processing solution to Malaysian fintech.

Comments / 0

Community Policy