Aldi opening first Torrance store as part of company expansion
German discount grocer Aldi will hold a grand opening Thursday, July 29 for its first Torrance store as the company looks to add 100 additional U.S. locations this year. With inflation rising, consumers will likely welcome the company’s expansion. The Consumer Price Index for June showed food prices were up by 0.8%, a bigger increase than the 0.4% increase reported for May, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.www.dailybreeze.com
