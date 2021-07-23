Pawnee Nation Flag and Veteran Flag lowered for Tribal Member, Micheal Wamego

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez has ordered Flags on the reservation fly at half-staff Tuesday in honor of World War II veteran Steven Ashley, Sr. He served five years in the U.S. Army during the war before returning to the Navajo Nation where he learned how to build homes through a tribal training program.
Happy birthday to Virginia’s own Viola Roberts Lampkin Brown!. It’s still Libra season, and we’re sending a season-wide happy birthday to all those celebrating under the most balanced sign of them all. We also have to give an extra warm shoutout to a special lady that recently celebrated a very...
(ABC4) – Every year on Nov. 11, we honor America’s veterans for their service to our country on Veterans Day. To mark the date, you may be wondering, “How do I fly the United States flag?”. Thankfully, the United States Code officially addresses the subject of how to fly the...
BOYERTOWN — The Boyertown American Legion Post 471 raised the American flag over Legion Hall on Veterans Day but the Legion aims to honor veterans every day. One such way is by flying a veteran’s memorial flag over the Legion. Legion Commander Val Bartchak recently established a new program to...
A city worker raises the American Flag on a repaired flagpole atop the Santa Cruz Town Clock this week in time to honor U.S. military veterans with the Stars and Stripes on Thursday. The repair was made possible using a 110’ crane with a bucket from Lewis Tree Service. Watsonville High graduate Yvonne Wimer, who graduated from Watsonville High School in 1968 and who was an employee of UCSC in 1970, along with the Citizens Committee on Community Improvement made sure the clock tower was restored and moved to its current location after several failed attempts. (Shmuel Thaler/Santa Cruz Sentinel)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - More than 800 flags lined the roadway into Cape County Park North after the rain stopoed on Veterans Day. According to organizers, volunteers began installing the American Flags at 1 p.m. Each flag placed represents a veteran who served in the United States military in...
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — University of Illinois-Springfield (UIS) raised the American flag in a ceremony Thursday to commemorate Veteran's Day. The annual Flag Raising Ceremony honored the holiday's historical connection to World War I. The event included brief remarks from Chancellor Karen M. Whitney and music by the UIS Music...
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered the lowering of U.S and Michigan flags at the Capitol to half-staff on Thursday, Nov. 4 to honor the life and service of former Congressman Dale Kildee on what will be his funeral date. “Our state mourns the passing of Congressman Dale Kildee,” Whitmer said. “Throughout...
The Lima chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) will once again be honoring Veterans and active military personnel in November with a flag display in front of the Lima Town Hall. For a $5 donation, personalized tags can be created to list a soldier’s name, rank, branch...
Tributes to those who have served our country are beginning before Veterans Day. Fourteen-thousand American flags are now beside the markers at the State Veterans Cemetery, placed by volunteers and veterans on Saturday morning. It was an emotional morning for the veterans at the cemetery in Middletown, as stars and...
LOWER MAKEFIELD >> Lower Makefield celebrated its veterans on Saturday with a red, white and blue patriotic march down Edgewood Road. The US Marine Corps League and American Legion motorcycle riders lead the parade prompting applause from the crowds gathered at Heacock and Edgewood roads. A Mummers Band, performing the...
Veterans commit suicide at higher rates than the general population, but experts say that the warning signs are similar for both groups. “Many veterans may not show any signs of intent to harm themselves before doing so, but some actions can be a sign that a person needs help,” according to the Veterans Crisis Line, a free, confidential resource to assist veterans. “Veterans in crisis may show behaviors that indicate a risk of self-harm.”
LEWISBURG — Flag folding ceremonies are often held during Veterans Day celebrations, such as one held at Tri-County North Schools on Friday, Nov. 5. Read during the folding, the following version of the ceremonial script was presented:. “The first fold of our flag is a symbol of life. “The second...
LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags to be lowered to half-staff throughout the state of Michigan on Friday, November 5 to honor the service of Korean War Veteran Army Private 1st Class John A. Shelemba. The Hamtramck native served in the U.S....
Lafayette,LA - Family and friends who showed their love and respect to a man who they say is a man of honor after fighting for his country and being a great dad. Retired Brigadier General Robert LeBlanc, is a proud military veteran from abbeville and today he celebrated a milestone ... he turned 100 years old.
Lowering our flags to half-staff seems to be an all too familiar sight these days. It is a solemn act that recognizes our fallen heroes, whether they be men and women in our armed forces or a police officer killed in the line of duty. It is a vivid reminder of the ultimate sacrifice made by those who serve us.
MADISON (WLUK) -- Flags across Wisconsin will fly at half-staff Monday to honor a Markesan sailor killed in the World War II attack on Pearl Harbor. Navy Hospital Apprentice 1st Class Keefe R. Connolly, 19, was assigned to the USS Oklahoma when he died during the Dec. 7, 1941 attack. His remains were identified earlier this year.
LITTLETON — A group of U.S. flag-wavers formed after the Aug. 26 deaths of U.S. servicemen in Kabul, Afghanistan. The group was started by Erin Hutchings of Roanoke Rapids, and on Thursday she brought the group to Littleton at the Littleton Veterans’ Memorial site to wave flags and encourage drivers passing by to honk their horns in support.
