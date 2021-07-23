Pawnee Nation Flag and Veteran Flag lowered for Tribal Member, Micheal Wamego

A city worker raises the American Flag on a repaired flagpole atop the Santa Cruz Town Clock this week in time to honor U.S. military veterans with the Stars and Stripes on Thursday. The repair was made possible using a 110’ crane with a bucket from Lewis Tree Service. Watsonville High graduate Yvonne Wimer, who graduated from Watsonville High School in 1968 and who was an employee of UCSC in 1970, along with the Citizens Committee on Community Improvement made sure the clock tower was restored and moved to its current location after several failed attempts. (Shmuel Thaler/Santa Cruz Sentinel)

SANTA CRUZ, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO