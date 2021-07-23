Market demand pressures regulation on CBD in food

The US cannabidiol (CBD) market was not immune to the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Stakeholders across the entire industry were affected, and many brands rushed to pivot in an already fast-paced business. Entire marketing and sales strategies were upended by store closures, changes in consumer needs and drops in the price of CBD. The industry has been rebounding ever since its fall in second quarter (Q2) 2020, but the landscape looks much different than before. Ecommerce is the dominant channel, CBD discovery has stunted, and there is still no federally supported regulatory structure for ingestible products. As if that was not enough, innovation continues to rise, and the ties between CBD and cannabis get closer.