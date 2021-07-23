Market demand pressures regulation on CBD in food
KANSAS CITY — Uncertainty in the regulatory landscape around cannabidiol (CBD) in food is possibly hindering this market from really taking off, according to Tim Phillips, managing director of CBD-Intel, an independent data company specifically studying the CBD and cannabis markets. Mr. Phillips gave a report on current regulations around the world regarding CBD in a presentation during the Institute of Food Technologists’ FIRST virtual conference.www.bakingbusiness.com
