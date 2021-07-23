Cancel
El Paso County Health Officials Plan to Reach 100 Percent Vaccination of Residents

By lroybal
kool1045fm.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHealth officials in El Paso County say they plan to continue administering COVID-19 shots until every county resident is vaccinated. El Paso County Commissioner Carlos Leon partnered with United Medical Center to hold a vaccination clinic yesterday at the Bethel Worship Center. Leon say the county is trying to help vaccinate people who have difficulty reaching a clinic for their shots by holding events in local communities.

