El Paso County Health Officials Plan to Reach 100 Percent Vaccination of Residents
Health officials in El Paso County say they plan to continue administering COVID-19 shots until every county resident is vaccinated. El Paso County Commissioner Carlos Leon partnered with United Medical Center to hold a vaccination clinic yesterday at the Bethel Worship Center. Leon say the county is trying to help vaccinate people who have difficulty reaching a clinic for their shots by holding events in local communities.kool1045fm.com
