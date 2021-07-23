Body of Third Victim from Tuesday’s Heavy Rains is Found
Almost two days after Tuesday’s deadly flash flood, the body of the third person who was swept away in an arroyo in northeastern Albuquerque has been found. Recovery crews located the third body in the North Diversion Channel washout yesterday morning. No identities have been released except that the victims were all adult males. Officials with Albuquerque Fire and Rescue will continue their search for any other bodies today.kool1045fm.com
Comments / 0