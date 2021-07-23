Las Cruces Man Charged with Sale of Meth After Fleeing Police in Stolen Car

Las Cruces police have arrested a man they say stole a car and then led police on a high-speed chase before he was captured. Police say on Tuesday, they spotted a car that had been reported stolen and observed when Manuel Holguin got into the car and took off. Police say Holguin eluded them at a high rate of speed. They say a bag of methamphetamines was tossed out of the car before they pulled it over and arrested Holguin.