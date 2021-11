Conference realignment in college football has been on fire since the summer when it was revealed Oklahoma and Texas would leave theBig 12 to join the SEC. That trickled down into the Group of Five, with the AAC poaching several teams from Conference USA. It now appears that C-USA will look to reload, according to a report from Action Network’s Brett McMurphy. C-USA will look to add FBS independents Liberty and New Mexico State and FCS members Jacksonville State and Sam Houston State, per McMurphy. The schools would join the conference as all-sports members and are all expected to do, according to McMurphy.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO