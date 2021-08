(CBS4)– Four-year-old Maxwell Freed has a favorite superhero: Spider-Man. He wears Spider-Man shirts and carries around a stuffed Spider-Man doll everywhere he goes. (credit: Freed Family) “Just yesterday he told me to go get his Spider-Man,” jokes his mother, Amber Freed. Maybe having a superhero around makes him feel safe. You see, when Maxwell was 1, his doctors told Amber Maxwell has a disease that is so rare, it doesn’t even have a name. It’s called SLC6A1 after the gene it affects. Only 40 people worldwide have been diagnosed with it. Maxwell has trouble moving and communicating. The disease also causes his body to...