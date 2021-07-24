Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Polk County, IA

Polk County announces vaccine lottery winners

Posted by 
We Are Iowa
We Are Iowa
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YMVe4_0b6GGg8j00

Editor's Note: The above video is from June 30.

Polk County announced the winners of several cash prizes and a scholarship from the vaccine lottery Friday.

Nate Smith of Des Moines won the $50,000 cash prize. An Ankeny student won the $5,000 scholarship.

Ten $1,000 prize winners were also selected but were not named in the city's press release.

In Polk County, 64% of eligible individuals are fully vaccinated, according to the health department. Just under 47% of all Iowa residents are fully vaccinated.

More than 900,000 people have registered for the vaccine lottery.

Polk County residents who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register for the lottery here .

The funding for these incentives comes from the American Rescue Plan .

Watch: Explainer: What is a COVID-19 vaccine 'breakthrough' case?

Comments / 2

We Are Iowa

We Are Iowa

Des Moines, IA
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Des Moines local news

 https://www.weareiowa.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Ankeny, IA
Local
Iowa COVID-19 Vaccines
Des Moines, IA
COVID-19 Vaccines
Des Moines, IA
Government
County
Polk County, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Polk County, IA
Government
Polk County, IA
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Iowa Vaccines
Des Moines, IA
Vaccines
City
Des Moines, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Lottery#Covid 19 Vaccine#The American Rescue Plan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
News Break
Lottery
News Break
Department of Health
Related

Comments / 2

Community Policy