NC State Unveils Slobbering Wolf Helmets

By WROncsu
backingthepack.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter the gut wrenching end to the baseball season last month, I guess its now time for football. With ACC Media Days underway, the Pack Football social media accounts unveiled a new look helmet that the team will be wearing this fall complete with the slobbering wolf logo and a brick design in the background. This helmet has been long rumored (especially if you frequent the NCSU Fanatics merchandise page and have seen the sideline 2021 gear featuring the slobbering wolf logo popping up over the last 1-2 months).

Nc State#Basketball#American Football#Nc State Unveils#Acc Media Days#Pack Football#Ncsu#Nc State Football#Clemson
