NC State Unveils Slobbering Wolf Helmets
After the gut wrenching end to the baseball season last month, I guess its now time for football. With ACC Media Days underway, the Pack Football social media accounts unveiled a new look helmet that the team will be wearing this fall complete with the slobbering wolf logo and a brick design in the background. This helmet has been long rumored (especially if you frequent the NCSU Fanatics merchandise page and have seen the sideline 2021 gear featuring the slobbering wolf logo popping up over the last 1-2 months).www.backingthepack.com
