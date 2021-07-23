NC State Unveils Slobbering Wolf Helmets

It looks like the Illinois basketball team isn’t finished with the 2022 class, as they are now targeting an underrated wing. As of right now, the Illini have one of the best classes in the nation for 2022. They are currently ranked No. 4 in the nation and No. 2 in the Big Ten. With three strong recruits pledged for the next recruiting class, Illinois is looking to add at least one more player. That recruit could end up being Justyn Fernandez.