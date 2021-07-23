Houston County to get 2 new pedestrian crosswalks on Watson Boulevard

Traffic on Watson Boulevard is constantly moving. With pedestrian accidents a growing concern, the Georgia Department of Transportation is looking to change that.

"Since 2015, there have been 24 different accidents that we counted, many of them involving pedestrians," Penny Brooks with the Georgia Department of Transportation explained.

Brooks says putting in pedestrian crosswalks could be the solution.

"By putting up these special flashing beacons that are pedestrian-activated, but also putting them in midblock areas where accommodating pedestrians where they want to cross but also making it possible for traffic to flow naturally until there is a pedestrian and they then need to cross," Brooks explained.

The pedestrian crossing on 247 is going to look and work just like the ones on Pio Nono Avenue in Macon.

When it's done, you'll be able to press a button, wait for traffic to stop, and simply walk across the street safely.

One of the two crosswalks on Watson Boulevard is being installed right across from Mexican restaurant El Bronco. Owner Yadira Magana-Grube says she sees it could be a good addition.

"Watson has been a death trap for a lot of people -- bikers, pedestrians, motorcyclists. I do believe that the city will benefit from having sidewalks and more crosswalks," Magana-Grube said.

She adds it may also help slow down drivers.

"People do tend to believe that because it is a 247 connector, they think that they are still on the highway and they should still be traveling at those speeds, so I think it will encourage people to slow down and actually pay attention to pedestrians," she said.

The installations are set to be completed by the end of July.