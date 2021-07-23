OHA reports 613 COVID-19 cases Friday, 2 new deaths

(Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

(PORTLAND, Ore.) On Friday, the Oregon Health Authority reported 613 new confirmed or presumptive cases of COVID-19 and two more virus-related deaths, KATU reports.

The latest numbers bring the state’s total to 214,869 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The total death toll now sits at 2,836.

Multnomah County had the highest daily case count, with 71 cases, followed by Lane and Marion counties with 63 and 62 cases, respectively. Washington and Jackson counties reported 58 cases.

There are currently 178 Oregonians hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 45 people are in intensive care units.

The seven-day running average for vaccinations is 4,496 per day.

OHA said more than 2.4 million Oregonians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and nearly 2.3 million have completed a vaccine series.

Oregon has administered 2,631,883 doses of Pfizer, 1,774,604 doses of Moderna and 178,213 doses of Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccines.

The new cases reported Friday were in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (10), Clackamas (35), Clatsop (5), Columbia (9), Coos (7), Crook (2), Deschutes (23), Douglas (28), Harney (3), Hood River (1), Jackson (58), Jefferson (9), Josephine (25), Klamath (15), Lane (63), Lincoln (6), Linn (43), Malheur (1), Marion (62), Morrow (5), Multnomah (71), Polk (5), Sherman (1), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (34), Union (11), Wasco (4), Washington (58) and Yamhill (16).