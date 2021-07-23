Cancel
Portland, OR

OHA reports 613 COVID-19 cases Friday, 2 new deaths

Portland Report
Portland Report
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rW3Cm_0b6GFJzv00
(Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

(PORTLAND, Ore.) On Friday, the Oregon Health Authority reported 613 new confirmed or presumptive cases of COVID-19 and two more virus-related deaths, KATU reports.

The latest numbers bring the state’s total to 214,869 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The total death toll now sits at 2,836.

Multnomah County had the highest daily case count, with 71 cases, followed by Lane and Marion counties with 63 and 62 cases, respectively. Washington and Jackson counties reported 58 cases.

There are currently 178 Oregonians hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 45 people are in intensive care units.

The seven-day running average for vaccinations is 4,496 per day.

OHA said more than 2.4 million Oregonians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and nearly 2.3 million have completed a vaccine series.

Oregon has administered 2,631,883 doses of Pfizer, 1,774,604 doses of Moderna and 178,213 doses of Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccines.

The new cases reported Friday were in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (10), Clackamas (35), Clatsop (5), Columbia (9), Coos (7), Crook (2), Deschutes (23), Douglas (28), Harney (3), Hood River (1), Jackson (58), Jefferson (9), Josephine (25), Klamath (15), Lane (63), Lincoln (6), Linn (43), Malheur (1), Marion (62), Morrow (5), Multnomah (71), Polk (5), Sherman (1), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (34), Union (11), Wasco (4), Washington (58) and Yamhill (16).

Related
Oregon StatePosted by
Portland Report

Masks now required in all state buildings in Oregon

(Sean Gallup/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Gov. Kate Brown said Friday that masks will be required in all state buildings, effective immediately, KOIN reports. The requirement comes as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Oregon Health Authority have updated their COVID-19 safety guidance, recommending that everyone wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status.
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Report

Top Portland news stories

(PORTLAND, OR) What’s going on in Portland? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Portland area, click here.
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Report

Hiring now! Jobs in Portland with an immediate start

These companies in Portland are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. Sales Insurance Agent; 2. Customer Support Specialist; 3. Account Coordinator; 4. Full Time- Work From Home Customer Service Representative; 5. Work from Home - Customer Service Associate; 6. Customer Support Representative (Remote); 7. Salesforce Administrator, Aurea
Klamath Falls, ORPosted by
Portland Report

Bootleg Fire jumps to nearly 400K acres, 38% containment

(KLAMATH FALLS, Ore.) Fire officials said Thursday that the Bootleg Fire burning in southern Oregon has grown to 399,359 acres and is 38% contained. “Fire crews and support personnel have made significant progress in containing this fire in the last few days,” said Joe Prummer, Incident Commander trainee of Pacific Northwest Incident Management Team 2. “However, we still have a long road ahead of us to ensure the safety of the surrounding communities.”

