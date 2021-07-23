TCC team and Bakersfield discuss project strategies

The Bakersfield Collaborative Climate Plan (TCC) team and the City of Bakersfield held a Zoom event Friday afternoon to discuss the projects they presented at their open house on Thursday.

The team consists of four different organizations; Mlk CommUNITY Initiative, All of us or None, Community Action Council, and the Bakersfield Senior Center, they are Community and economic development council from the city.

A main project they are focused on is affordable housing. During the Zoom Cecelia Criego discussed some of their strategies which revolved around creating a path to home ownership, ensuring safe and affordable housing, increasing housing supply, and reducing displacement.

Along with affordable housing the team wants to make sure the community can enjoy themselves outside of their home and are focusing on community wellness.

Vision boards were available Thursday to show the area they are looking at and the projects they have in mind to promote a safer and healthier environment.

To ensure a healthier community the MLK CommUNITY Initiative has plans such as a community garden. Fresh food is only part of their purpose for the garden. They would also like it to a be place for the community to come together and heal.

“It is important that everybody enjoys safe healthy living that is conducive to our well-being.” said Emprezz Nontzikelelo, a representative of the MLK CommUNITY Initiative.

Nontzikeleo’s hope is the for initiative to create an energetic place that heals the mind, body, and spirit.

