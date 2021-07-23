Camdenton man arrested after a vehicle chase in Moniteau County

MONITEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ)

A Camdenton man was arrested after a chase in Moniteau County ends in a ditch Tuesday.

According to the Moniteau County Sheriff’s department, deputies were patrolling the High Point area when a silver vehicle was spotted speeding on Hwy C.

The vehicle sped off after turning on Cemetery road. The deputy then attempted to stop the vehicle onto Hwy 87 at a high rate of speed. The chase ended after the vehicle failed a turn on Shikles road and ran into the ditch.

Shane F. Brown was then taken into custody. Upon checking, Brown was found to be on probation/parole for possession of a controlled substance and felony assault.

Brown faces two charges of drug possession, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brown has a $50,000 cash/surety bond.

Brown has a bond appearance scheduled for next Tuesday.

