LDH to host Gueydan summer festival

The Louisiana Department of Health is hosting a summer festival in Gueydan tomorrow, July 24, encouraging residents to get the COVID vaccine.

The event will take place this Saturday at the Gueydan City Hall. Residents will also be able to register for a chance at a Shot-At-A-Million .

Gueydan's latest festival is designed to bring the people of Gueydan and Vermilion Parish together, they say.

Held on the City Hall grounds, this event will host live music, vendors, food, and fun day for the whole family.

The first band will begin at 9 A.M. and kids activities will be available throughout the day, they say.

LDH will also be set up to administer the COVID-19 vaccine for those residents interested.

Space for vendors to sell their items or food is free, but vendors need to provide their own tables.

COVID vaccinations are free and they will offer Pzfizer and Johnson & Johnson for anyone who is eligible.

Louisiana residents who are vaccinated on site, or previously, can register for the shot at a million lottery , they say.

For Additional Information Contact: Racheal Chapman – (337) 281-2937 or Gueydan Town Hall at (337) 536-9415.

