PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Defense attorneys in federal court Wednesday called character witnesses to defend Philadelphia labor leader John Dougherty and Councilmember Bobby Henon. Both are facing charges of bribery and corruption. The defense teams are trying to paint Dougherty and Henon as people who were looking out for union laborers, and once again, that 2016 Verizon Fios hearing was at center stage Wednesday. The prosecution is arguing this hearing during the CWA/Verizon strike was a veiled shakedown. Henon chaired the 2016 City Council hearing. It was called while workers were in the middle of a strike that lasted for seven weeks, halting work...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 12 DAYS AGO