WATCH: Dak Prescott Goes Deep at Cowboys Camp

Forget Christmas, this is the most wonderful time of the year!

Football is back and the Dallas Cowboys kicked off training camp practices Thursday morning with the return of franchise quarterback Dak Prescott, whose 2020 season ended with a gruesome ankle injury that he's been rehabbing since Week 5 in October.

See the above video for a great look at Dak (and friends) in action.

Said Prescott on Friday from Oxnard when asked about the surgery: “It’s the last thing I’m thinking about. ... There was no part of practice yesterday when I thought of my ankle.”

A big-picture view of the Day 1 session: Perhaps the biggest surprise from the first day of practice came from rookie cornerback Nahshon Wright, who was drafted with the 99th pick out of Oregon State in April's draft. Wright turned some heads on Day 1 and cemented himself as a real contender in the corner position battle with fellow rookie Kelvin Joseph and veterans Jourdan Lewis and Anthony Brown. Trevon Diggs also showed signs of development into his second year in the NFL.

In this Friday edition of the "Locked On Cowboys" podcast, hosts Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool discuss the first day of camp, including Prescott and Wright.

Landon and Marcus also break down the performances of the guys in the running to be the backup swing tackle, including Ty Nsekhe and Terence Steele.

The guys discuss linebacker Francis Bernard's hamstring injury, which is a big setback as he competes for one of the final roster spots at linebacker against Luke Gifford.

Marcus and Landon deal with all that more on this episode of "Locked On Cowboys." Join us here!