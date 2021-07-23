8 More Lives? Missoula Fire Department Uses Jaws of Life to Save Kitten

If it's been a rough week - here's your feel good story to send you into the weekend on a happy note. Cats are mischievous. They're always exploring and it seems like they always find a way to end up where they don't belong. Kind of like young kids - you tell them not to do something and it's pretty much a given that they're going to end up doing it. The same seems to be true with cats.....if there's a place they're not supposed to go.....they'll wind up there before it's all said and done. With that being said, how this little feline ended up where it did is a mystery. I hope it wasn't a situation of someone abandoning it in an unfortunate spot - I'm just going to assume the old saying is true and curiosity got the best of the cat.