This Casper mattress from Costco totally blew me away

On average, adults spend 7-9 hours per day sleeping. That means that in our lifetime, the average person will spend a total of 26 years asleep. Not only does sleep take up a large portion of everyday life, but getting quality sleep is one of the most important factors in living a healthy life. A good night’s sleep is essential in reducing stress, keeping your heart healthy, making you more alert, and bolstering your memory (among other benefits). Having a good mattress is essential to making sure you get that much needed, healthy sleep. But the question is, where are people sleeping and what types of mattresses are they sleeping on? There are two main types of mattresses that people use today. The first is your traditional mattress. This is the mattress that you will find in a bedroom, sitting on top of a box spring in a bedframe. The second type is a travel mattress, these mattresses are designed to be used in campers, trucks, and RV’s. Now you may be thinking “well, a mattress is a mattress,” but that is not the case. There are many similarities, but also many differences, between bedroom mattresses and travel mattresses.