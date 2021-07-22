Cancel
Arkansas State

Timothy Langford to Lead UAMS Urology Department

By Arkansas Business Staff
Arkansas Business
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Timothy Langford has been appointed chair of the Department of Urology at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, effective Oct. 3. He comes to UAMS from Arkansas Urology, which he joined in 1993 after graduating in 1988 from the UAMS College of Medicine. UAMS is also where he did his general surgery internship, residency training in general surgery and his urology residency, serving as chief resident.

