If programs like Ohio State are made on 3 and 4-star commitments, you could argue they become elite with the right 5-star prospects agreeing to play for the program. In the case of the Buckeyes, they have signed a bushel of 5-star prospects, with it ramping up even more under Urban Meyer and through to Ryan Day now. In fact, there aren’t too many teams out there that have recruited — and landed — so many 5-star recruits since Meyer arrived on campus in 2012.