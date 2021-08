In May, a Capital & Main investigation examining Kaiser Permanente’s mental health care system revealed that many patients across California are unable to access treatment on par with Kaiser’s medical care — in some cases, patients are forced to wait a minimum of four to six weeks between therapy sessions, falling far below established clinical guidelines. Now, Capital & Main is covering the human cost of Kaiser Permanente’s broken mental health care system by telling the stories of patients who’ve been through it first hand. Welcome to the new series, Patient Stories.