JOHNSTOWN, Colo. (CBS4) – An unpleasant taste and smell in the drinking water has some people living in Johnstown concerned while the town rushes to finish constructing the eventual solution. (credit: CBS) At Hays Market, gallon jugs of drinking water have been flying off the shelves for the better part of two weeks. According to grocery manager Daniel Gehring, the store has gone from ordering several cases of water to palates of it, and not because of the hot weather. “The town’s water is smelly, funny and has a dirt taste to it, so people are buying the heck out of the gallon...