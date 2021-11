Mike Locksley is hoping to see a lot more red than blue in the stands at Maryland Stadium on Saturday when the Terps host Penn State. "We're sitting at 5-3, we're back to neutral with a great opportunity to play a regional rivalry a team that's right up the road from us, that focuses a quite a bit of their efforts in recruiting here in our home state," he said. "We welcome them here to the Shell. We're hopeful that we get our fans in the seats and not their fans. I know their fans will do all they can to be in the Shell and support their team. But I'm hoping we can do our part to keep them out of here."

COLLEGE PARK, MD ・ 14 DAYS AGO